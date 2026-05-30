Weather Forecast: Saturday, May 30

News, Weather May 30th, 2026

The island portion of the province is experiencing mostly rain, drizzle, and fog today, while most parts of Labrador will see the sun today. Here is your weather forecast for Saturday, May 30.

St. John’s/Eastern

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Central:

Today: Rain or drizzle. Fog patches. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Tonight: Periods of drizzle ending late this evening then cloudy. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High 8. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast:

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 along parts of the coast. High 9.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 1 except minus 3 inland.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 6 or high.

South Coast:

Today: Showers or drizzle ending late this morning then clearing. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 20 then light near midnight. Low plus 3 except minus 1 inland.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7. UV index 6 or high.

Northern Peninsula:

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 6.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low zero except minus 4 inland.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 7. UV index 6 or high.

Southern Labrador:

Today: Cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9 except plus 5 along parts of the coast. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 1 except minus 5 inland.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Happy Valley – Goose Bay:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 13. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Labrador West:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 15. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 14. UV index 6 or high.