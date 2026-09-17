Summer seemingly returns briefly for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Weather September 17th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud and back into the 20’s for much of the island Thursday

West winds clear the skies for many Thursday, pushing the rain and fog offshore. It will also fuel a warmer day for the Central and Eastern regions.

Meanwhile, clouds come and go across Western Newfoundland and the Northern Peninsula. Temperatures are also limited along the western coasts with the wind coming in off the water and increasing in speed.

All in all, for Newfoundland, sun and cloud Thursday with that cloud increasing towards the supper hour.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Thursday

Showers along coastal Labrador Thursday

Like Newfoundland, Labrador sees increasing cloud into the afternoon Thursday. Earlier and more wide-spread, to be fair.

The difference is some coastal rain. It is left over in Nain from the overnight where some higher terrain areas may even see some mixed-precipitation.

Once the rain moves down the coast line, it tappers off into a light drizzle for areas like Cartwright after bringing 5-10 mm to the north coast communities.