Sun breaks across Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday, stopping short at the Avalon Peninsula

Weather September 15th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Cloud hangs over Avalon while most of Newfoundland enjoys sunny Tuesday

The Avalon Peninsula has a different look Tuesday compared to the rest of the island, seeing the final touches of some overnight rain cling to the eastern side. That looks to finish up mid-morning. However, unlike the rest of the island, cloud remains over the region for most – if not for the entirety – of the day.

The rest of Newfoundland sees a a northwest wind push the cloud away for sun and clear skies. It takes until the afternoon to reach the east, again, stopping short of clearing over the far east.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Tuesday

Cloud cover shifts around Labrador Tuesday sharing time spent in sun

The day in Labrador starts with cloud to the north and clear skies to the south.

Throughout the afternoon, winds become south and southwest and pivot the cloud cover to Western Labrador while keeping most of the coastline clear.

All Labrador regions experience some moments of sun, while most also spend time under the cloud.