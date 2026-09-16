Rain returns for Avalon while sun and cloud holds over most of province Wednesday
NTV Weather Centre
Southeast winds push temperatures back into the high-teens for many Wednesday, however, with the rain lingering over the Avalon morning, afternoon and night, fog lingers on the eastern coast.
The rain brings an average of 5-10 mm to the Avalon Peninsula, while the Burin and Bonavista Peninsula have a limited 1-4 mm.
The rest of the island shares another day of sun, this time with moments of extra cloud cover.
Labrador see’s cloud increasing with Labrador West seeing a minimal 1-2 mm of light rain which builds into a 2-4 mm total for Nain near the supper hour.
Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday