RDF returns to most of Newfoundland for damp start of long weekend

Weather May 15th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Friday for most of Newfoundland brings simply a rainy, damp day with the opportunity for some fog along our coastlines.

The rain looks to be limited for parts of the West Coast and Central, while stopping short of arriving in the Baie Verte and Northern Peninsula.

Overall, the rain brings an average of 10 mm to the areas expected to experience the low-pressure system and transition from heavier rain in the morning, to light rain in the afternoon finishing the evening with some isolated regions of drizzle.

Friday’s wind does pick up, specifically for the south east side of Newfoundland, ranging from 40-80 km/h. The direction also shifts to the southeast, which is the culprit from the fog portion of the RDF for north eastern Newfoundland.

Sun and cloud with rising temperatures in Labrador Friday

Labrador looks to stay clear of the low-pressure system sweeping across Newfoundland Friday. Sun is abundant in The Big Land to close out the week with Happy Valley-Goose Bay making the push for another 20 degree day.

It takes coastal Labrador longer to see a warming change in the temperature with the wind keeping the coastlines cooler, blowing in from the east.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs Friday

Long weekend 3-day forecast

Friday’s conditions leak into Saturday, remaining damp in Newfoundland and largely clear in Labrador. Come Sunday, the two switch. Rain enters Labrador while Newfoundland enjoys increasing sun and cloud and a higher ceiling for the daytime highs.

Tune into NTV’s Frist Edition and NTV Evening Newshour for a full, detailed, long weekend forecast.