Sun and mid-teen temperatures return across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Weather May 14th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Plenty of sun province-wide Thursday

After the low-pressure system that brought rain and snow, at some point, to most regions in the province moves on – nature balances itself out with a high-pressure system Thursday. This brings a welcomed return to the sun for all while a south and southwest wind pushes temperatures back into the mid-teens.

A small pocket of cloud looks to break through into the west and south coast of Newfoundland Thursday evening, breaking up an otherwise crystal clear sky.

Other than that, with the south and southwest wind, by end of day, fog looks to roll back to our southern coastlines late into Thursday night. Since the day will be spent under the sun, allowing the land to warm, that fog is likely to stay hugged close to those coastlines.

That wind fueling the warmer day and rolling the fog in will be significantly lighter than Wednesday’s wind, with an average range of 20-40 km/h province-wide on Thursday.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Up and down long-weekend ahead

Friday and Saturday leans on the damp side later this week and into the weekend for Newfoundland. It looks more even keel in Labrador with mostly sun and cloud. For the island, sunday looks to be the day to circle on the calendar with heavy rain Friday, more so RDF Saturday and the rain returning for some on Monday.

We’ll have more on the weekend forecast tonight on NTV’s First Edition and NTV Evening Newshour.