NTV Weather Update | August 4, 2026 Weather August 4th, 2026 Related Articles August 04, 2026 Heavy rain across Labrador fuels periods of rain and increased wind across Newfoundland Tuesday Read more August 04, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 03, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 3, 2026 Read more August 03, 2026 Fog patches continue for most parts of the province today Read more August 02, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 2, 2026 Read more July 28, 2026 NTV Weather Update | July 28, 2026 Read more