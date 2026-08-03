NTV Weather Update | August 3, 2026 Weather August 3rd, 2026 Related Articles August 03, 2026 Fog patches continue for most parts of the province today Read more August 02, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 2, 2026 Read more July 31, 2026 NTV Weather Update | July 31, 2026 Read more July 31, 2026 Cooler Friday ahead for Newfoundland as scattered showers pass over province Read more July 30, 2026 NTV Weather Update | July 30, 2026 Read more July 27, 2026 NTV Weather Update | July 27, 2026 Read more