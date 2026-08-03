Fog patches continue for most parts of the province today

News, Weather August 3rd, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17 except 22 inland. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

SOUTH COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening with a few showers or periods of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low 15.

Tuesday: Rain. Fog patches. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

WEST COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low 18.

Tuesday: Showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 except gusting to 80 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 3 or moderate.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 17.

Tuesday: Rain. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 1 or low.