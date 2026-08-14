NTV Weather Update | August 14, 2026 Weather August 14th, 2026 Related Articles August 14, 2026 Newfoundland finishes the week with a rainy Friday Read more August 14, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 13, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 13, 2026 Read more August 13, 2026 Light afternoon and evening rain in Central breaks otherwise gorgeous Thursday in Newfoundland Read more August 12, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 12, 2026 Read more August 09, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 9, 2026 Read more