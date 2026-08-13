NTV Weather Update | August 13, 2026 Weather August 13th, 2026 Related Articles August 13, 2026 Light afternoon and evening rain in Central breaks otherwise gorgeous Thursday in Newfoundland Read more August 12, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 12, 2026 Read more August 12, 2026 Showers emphasized in Northern Peninsula and South Labrador Wednesday Read more August 12, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 11, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 11, 2026 Read more August 07, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more