Newfoundland finishes the week with a rainy Friday

Weather August 14th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Rain for all on island Friday, ranging from 5-35 mm

It all begins in the early hours on the south-facing side of Newfoundland and spends the day being passed around the island, leaving most of the Northern Peninsula clear of rain.

For the Avalon, the rain is heaviest in the morning for a wet commute to work, transitioning into a lighter rain mid-afternoon before potentially evening allowing for a sunset by day’s end.

Central and parts of the West Coast get in on the damp conditions late morning while the southwest coast spends the most time in the rain’s path, allowing for the province’s highest expected totals, as shown below.

Friday’s wind is a southeastly, picking up speed on the Bonavista and Avalon peninsula and along the southcoast for some communities.

That southeast wind, and lack of sun, ensures fog on Newfoundland’s east-facing side for the majority of Friday

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs

Sun and cloud for most of Labrador Friday

There are some sunny breaks for Cartwright Friday but it also acts as the only region seeing rain for Labrador on Friday. It comes in light but lingers, adding up to a couple of millimetres.

Outside of that, it’s sun and cloud start to finish with some light wind keeping most areas outside of the 20 degree mark.