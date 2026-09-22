First official day of fall for Newfoundland and Labrador brings short-lived fall-like temperatures

Weather September 22nd, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud for most Tuesday across Newfoundland

The eastern side of the island looks to benefit from prolonged sunshine, while further west and north sees increased cloud cover Tuesday.

The north-facing side of the island will spend the day seeing the remains of Monday night’s rain leaving the island with some light rain coming and going across Western and Central Newfoundland.

The wind ranges from 20-40 km/h, eventually from the northwest for all which will limit the daytime highs to the low to mid-teens, placing the island into an average temperature for the first official day of fall.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Tuesday

Morning Coastal showers highlights Labrador’s Tuesday

Also left over from Monday night is some south coast rain, lightening through Tuesday morning.

From there, Labrador spends the day mostly cloudy as a sentiment with different regions breaking to sun throughout the afternoon and early evening.

The wind blows from the north or north west, like Newfoundland, limiting the daytime highs to either bang-on or slightly below average.