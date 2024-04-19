Weather improves over eastern Newfoundland this afternoon, and the rest of NL will get a decent day!

This morning, we are waking up to snow and rain on roughly the eastern half of the Island. Road conditions are reported as snow-covered or partly snow-covered, and travel is not recommended in some areas. It does look like the snow is limited to inland areas and higher terrain. The two images below show you the latest road report from 511NL.ca
We are still seeing some showers in the east, and some flurries over Central. Radar isn’t doing a great job of picking them up, but this satellite image shows the expensive cloud cover in the region. Under some of the clouds, you can bet there is light rain and/or snow falling.
Once we get past this morning, the weather conditions will begin to improve over eastern areas. We are already seeing sunshine over the western areas of the Island, and the sunshine will move eastward as the day progresses. Even eastern areas should see the sunshine by the afternoon. Which is hard to imagine this morning in the cloudy, drizzly, snowy, windy weather. Labrador will also see a nice day, with highs as warm as 10º in some locations under nice blue skies!
The other aspect of today that will be noticeable will be the wind. Eastern areas will see gusts as high as 70 km/h through midday. The wind speeds will slowly begin to back off this afternoon and evening. The direction will be from the north. Areas west of eastern Newfoundland will see lower wind speeds today.
There will be a more detailed update this afternoon. Have a great day!