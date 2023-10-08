Visitation temporarily restricted at Grand Bank nursing home due to cases of COVID-19 among residents

Visitation is temporarily restricted at the Blue Crest Nursing Home in Grand Bank due to cases of COVID-19 among residents.

According to NL Health Services, this is a temporary measure to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will be reassessed regularly to determine when visitation can safely resume. Immediate family members are also notified directly regarding visitor restrictions and updates, as needed.

Palliative care and end-of-life visitation should be discussed with the health-care team. Immediate family members may contact their assigned unit or the site at 709-832-1660 for further information.

For more information about visitation guidelines, individuals can head to ‘Visiting during the COVID-19 pandemic’ webpage via https://www.easternhealth.ca/covid19/visiting-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/.