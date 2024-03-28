Vigil being held this evening for murdered woman

A vigil is being held this evening in St. John’s to remember the woman who was murdered in Outer Cove earlier this month.

“Nariman’s Vigil” is scheduled to being 5 p.m. on the steps of Supreme Court on Duckworth Street.

The event is being organized by the local chapter of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women and Sakeenah Canada, the operators of shelters for Muslim women and children across the country.

It comes just weeks after Nariman Alghafour, a mother of five children, was found dead in an abandoned house on Liam Drive in Outer Cove. Her estranged husband, Ibraham Alahmad, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with her death.

Organizers of the vigil hope the event will bring attention to the issue of domestic violence and how it’s handled by the justice system.

The Muslim association has also launched a campaign to create a trust fund for the woman’s children.