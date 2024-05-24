Update on Provincial Ambulance Services

Several changes are coming on how to access ambulance services in the province.

As of June 1, all ambulance services across Newfoundland and Labrador will be operated by NL Health Services. In preparation for this change, NL Health Services is working with all current ambulance operators across the province on the hiring of ambulance staff under NL Health Services, acquisition of ambulances and leasing of ambulance bases in their current locations, as available.

NL Health Services will also receive all ambulance calls through its Provincial Medical Communication Centre. As a result, all current local telephone numbers used to access ambulance services will be discontinued.

Effective June 1, individuals who call the existing local seven-digit number to access ambulance services will be directed to call 911 for emergency ambulance services.