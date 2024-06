Bay St. George RCMP are actively searching for an escaped inmate from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Bennett escaped just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June. 15.

Bennett is 5’8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on the current location of Tyler Bennett is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118 or Crimestoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.