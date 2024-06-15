Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand returns for another year

It’s a dream a little girl from the Goulds started several years ago when she was just 5 years old, and now her legacy continues. A lemonade stand that has raised thousands of dollars for children and their families who are diagnosed with serious illnesses.

Nevaeh Denine was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 3 years old, and battled for many years, in 2018 she passed away. But her only wish was that her Lemonade Stand would continue, and since then, the Lemonade stand has grown every year.

Today, many people will gather for another year of celebrating Neveah.

Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand is scheduled for 12:00 today at the Paradise Double Ice Complex until 5PM.