Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Mount Pearl operational patrol services observed a vehicle travelling more than twice the posted speed limit.

Officers completed a traffic stop and found the vehicle was unregistered. The driver’s license was suspended as a result of the excessive speeding (110km/hr in a 50km/h zone) and the vehicle was impounded.

The driver was issued summary offence tickets for excessive speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.