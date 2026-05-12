RNU workers represented by NAPE on strike

News, Uncategorized May 12th, 2026

RNU’s unionized staff, represented by NAPE, exercised their right to strike as of 9:00 a.m. this morning.

About a dozen workers were picketing on Tuesday morning outside of the Registered Nurses’ Union building on Major’s Path. There are few details at this time on what has prompted the strike action.

In a memo to its members, the RNU said during the strike, some services may take longer than usual, and we ask for your patience as we work to respond to member needs as efficiently as possible. Priority will be given to urgent labour relations matters, member representation, time-sensitive workplace issues, and essential communications.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.