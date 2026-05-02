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New Atlantic Construction Alliance established

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Construction leaders from across Atlantic Canada have come together as a united voice, launching the Atlantic Construction Alliance. The alliance brings the industry together, across Atlantic Canada, to advocate for fairer rules, better labour management, stronger workforce development, and more. By speaking as one region, instead of four separate provinces, the alliance aims to reduce red tape, improve consistency, and drive economic growth across Atlantic Canada. Here at home, the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association and the Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador will be a part of the Atlantic Construction Alliance.

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