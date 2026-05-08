Sheilagh O’Leary holding panel discussion on restorative justice

News, Politics, Uncategorized May 8th, 2026

NDP MHA Sheilagh O’Leary (St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi) will be holding a panel discussion on restorative justice, bringing together community members, non-profit justice organizations, and experts in the field. This conversation will focus on how restorative approaches can strengthen our communities, support healing, and create more just and equitable systems.

“We’re bringing together voices from across our community to explore how we can build stronger, more compassionate systems rooted in healing and accountability, and what that looks like in practice here in our province,” said O’Leary. “Incarceration is not a total path to safety – ensuring that offenders do not just serve time but rather get all of the support they need to grow from their past, get back on their feet, and be ready for society when released so that they can thrive, not fall back into past behaviour.”

“Restorative justice is about more than just responding to harm – it’s about supporting people, strengthening communities, and creating a more just and equitable path forward,” said O’Leary. “This panel will highlight practical, real-world work happening right here in our province, and create space for meaningful dialogue.”

Panelists include:

Jessica Web, MUN Professor specializing in restorative justice

Dan McGettigan, Turnings

First Light

Melissa Noseworthy, John Howard Society

Moderated by: Mike Murray

Event details:

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 7pm-9pm

Location: The Hub, 21 Merrymeeting Road, St. John’s