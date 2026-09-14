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Conversation officers monitor Black Bear activity in Pasadena

Local News, Nature, Uncategorized

The Department of Forestry is monitoring reports of black bears in the Town of Pasadena.

Residents are urged to do their part to help avoid attracting the bears. If you see a bear trap, stay away from it and report any black bear sightings to the Pasadena Forestry Management district office.

Some tips to avoid attracting the bears are; ensuring garbage is stored and disposed of properly, remove fallen fruit that may be collecting on the ground, do not leave out any food for wild animals or birds.

Do not put meat, bones, fish, dairy products or large amounts of fruit in compost bins.

Residents are asked to remain calm if you come in contact with a bear, back away but do not run and give them space to get away. 

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