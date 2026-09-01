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No serious injuries following single-vehicle crash on Blackhead Rd

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There were no serious injuries to report following a crash on Monday evening that saw one car wind up partially in the trees on Blackhead Road.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene, on Blackhead Road near Blackhead Crescent. The driver of a sedan traveling towards St. John’s lost control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway. Firefighters and paramedics assisted the driver, who was the only one in the car, to a stretcher before taking them to an ambulance. The individual was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Blackhead Road was closed in the area for a short while as emergency personnel worked.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Blackhead Road on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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