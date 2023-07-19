Ukrainian firefighter adjusting to new career on provinces west coast

Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking to locate and arrest 36-year-old Anthony (Tony) Farrell of Marystown, who is wanted in relation to a number of criminal charges.

Farrell is currently charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police – two counts

Possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Breach of probation

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police are asking anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of Anthony (Tony) Farrell, to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.



To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3Tips app.