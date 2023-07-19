Ukrainian firefighter adjusting to new career on provinces west coast

He’s fought fires and carried out rescues in the middle of battlefields, but a Ukrainian firefighter is embarking on a new career path, after fleeing his war-torn country for a life in this province. NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us more.
Burin Peninsula RCMP looking to locate and arrest man wanted on criminal chargesBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking to locate and arrest 36-year-old Anthony (Tony) Farrell of Marystown, who is wanted in relation to a number of criminal charges.
Farrell is currently charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police – two counts
- Possession of stolen property
- Resisting arrest
- Breach of probation
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police are asking anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of Anthony (Tony) Farrell, to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 117
Student activists call for increased funding to Memorial UniversityBy Beth Penney — 3 mins ago
Funding from the provincial government means that students at Memorial University will have to pay one less fee for the upcoming school year. But as NTV's Beth Penney tells us, students want more action.
Municipalities NL calling for long-term infrastructure plan across the provinceBy David Salter — 4 mins ago
Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for a long-term infrastructure plan to address what they're calling a significant need across the province. NTV's David Salter has more in this report.