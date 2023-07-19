News

Ukrainian firefighter adjusting to new career on provinces west coast

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 19, 2023 at 8:30 pm

He’s fought fires and carried out rescues in the middle of battlefields, but a Ukrainian firefighter is embarking on a new career path, after fleeing his war-torn country for a life in this province.  NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us more.

