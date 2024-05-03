Olympic talent search in St. John’s Sunday

The Canadian Olympic Committee’s official talent search is coming to St. John’s on Sunday.

There will be scouts from 11 different Olympic sports at the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Centre searching for talent.

RBC Training Ground is free and open to any athlete aged 14 to 25, regardless of their sport background.

The program, now in its fourth year, has already found and funded 13 Olympians and seven Canadian Olympic medallists and put hundreds of others into Canada’s Olympic talent pipeline.