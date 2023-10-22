Two-vehicle collision sends one person to hospital

An early-afternoon collision in the east end of Mount Pearl early Sunday afternoon caused significant traffic delays and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Topsail Road and Dunn’s Road at around noon on Sunday following multiple reports of the collision. The two-vehicle crash caused significant damage to both an SUV and a pickup truck, and forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Topsail Road at the lights for roughly an hour.

The vehicles contained a combined three occupants, and while all initially refused transport to hospital, an ambulance was later recalled to the scene to tend to one of the individuals.