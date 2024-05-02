RNC Investigating Sexual Assault

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit is investigating a sexual assault in St. John’s.

On Monday night, RNC received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted earlier that evening in the area of Bay Bulls Road, near the Pitts Memorial Drive overpass. The female was taken to a hospital to receive medical assistance.

The woman and the suspect met just prior to the assault. The RNC are seeking a man, who was riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the assault.

The RNC is requesting any information, including any video footage from the area of Bay Bulls Road and Columbus Drive between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).