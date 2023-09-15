Traffic stop leads to drugs seizure and discovery of break and enter

Two people were arrested after an early morning traffic stop conducted by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on Thursday.

RCMP stopped a vehicle on High Street in the community. Officers observed drugs inside the vehicle and arrested both occupants, 37-year-old Adam Waterman and 38-year-old Chiara Sweeney.

Police seized quantities of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as a number of items believed to be stolen.

Police later determined that the stolen property was from a break and enter that had not yet been discovered at an automotive business in the community. Footage from inside the business showed two suspects inside matching Waterman and Sweeney.

Both individuals attended court on Thursday and each is charged with possession of a controlled substance, break and enter, possession of stolen property, and possession of break and enter tools.

The investigation is continuing.