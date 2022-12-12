Three sent to hospital after moose is struck by three vehicles

A pickup truck suffered moderate damage after a moose was struck on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Warning: The following contains images that may be disturbing to some.

Three people were taken to hospital after a moose was struck by three separate vehicles on the Outer Ring Road on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the highway at about 7:15 p.m.. The driver of a pickup truck traveling east between Allandale Road and Portugal Cove Road struck and killed a moose that was crossing the highway. The vehicle suffered moderate damage. The truck’s occupants were not injured.

The driver of this car struck a moose that had been knocked down by another driver. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The moose was then struck by two following vehicles, one of which came to rest in the oncoming lanes of the highway after crossing the median. Paramedics assessed the occupants of all vehicles, taking three to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction as emergency crews worked, and as the deceased animal and damaged vehicles were removed from the scene. Roads were wet in heavy drizzle at the time of the incident.

The scene on the Outer Ring Road following an incident that saw a moose struck by three separate vehicles.