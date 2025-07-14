Hogan calls on Ottawa to cut Marine Atlantic fees

Premier John Hogan is calling on the Prime Minister to fulfill one of his campaign promises. Mid-way through July now, Hogan says it’s time for the federal government to act swiftly on cutting Marine Atlantic fees by at least half.

Back in April, just before voters cast their ballots in the federal election, Mark Carney committed to lowering costs by at least half for Marine Atlantic. That has yet to happen. In a statement sent to NTV News Marine Atlantic said it would not comment on a federal policy decision.

The service did say that this year compared to last year traffic has increased by 9 percent. That’s an extra 9,000 passengers this so far this year.