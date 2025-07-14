St John’s holding seniors party on Wednesday

On Wednesday, there will be a party in the park for seniors by the Bowring Park Bungalow from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The free event for seniors includes local entertainment along with light refreshments, giveaways and more.

The City of St. John’s offers a bus to pick up attendees at selected City Recreation facilities and seniors complexes around the city. Advanced registration and a $6 fee is required for pick up.

A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available on a first-come come first serve basis at the Bowring Park Bungalow.

The inclement weather date will be Thursday, and if the weather is not suitable on July 17, the event will be held indoors at the Shriners Club on Topsail Road.