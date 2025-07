At about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the RNC responded to a report of an assault in progress in the area of Carters Hill Place in St. John’s.

Officers located a 26-year-old female with injuries. The woman was transported to hospital.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and as a result, a 26-year-old man was charged with assault and a breach of release order and a warrant for arrest was requested.