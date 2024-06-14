Extreme Fire Index in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Fire Department in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is warning the public that the Fire Index for Happy Valley-Goose Bay is currently set at extreme.

This means there is an extreme risk of fire and dangerous forest conditions. New fires will start very easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts.

Many forest related activities will be banned or restricted to ensure public safety. This includes closing access to forested areas, cancelling Burning Permits, restricting industrial activities, and prohibiting open fires and campfires.