The weather looks great for the start of the school year!

The weather across NL is looking great for the first day of school and for the remainder of the week. We can expect lots of sun and above-normal temperatures. The pattern may change a bit by the weekend as an area of low pressure approaches Newfoundland from the south.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear across the Province. There will be a few scattered showers over interior areas of the Island. Lows will be near 10° on the Island, while readings in Labrador bottom out between 0° in the west and 8° on the coast.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers. Highs of 15° to 20° across the Province.
THURSDAY: Sun and cloud. Highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
SATURDAY: Turning a bit more cloudy, but staying mild with highs in the upper and lower 20s.
SUNDAY: A low moving in from the south will bring a chance of showers across the Province. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-teens to near 20.