Numerous records for warmth set Thursday across the Province

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander released public information statements earlier today highlighting the records set across the Province on Thursday, December 12, 2024. I’ve copied and pasted those statements below.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on
December 12, 2024 (temperature values given in degrees Celsius):
CHURCHILL FALLS AREA (Churchill Falls)
New record of 9.0
Old record of 5.7 set in 1991
Records in this area have been kept since 1968
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A)
New record of 12.8
Old record of 10.0 set in 1950
Records in this area have been kept since 1941
NAIN AREA (Nain A)
New record of 5.3
Old record of 3.5 set in 1989
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
WABUSH LAKE AREA (Wabush A)
New record of 2.5
Old record of 2.2 set in 1969
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a
selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were
active during the period of record.
In addition, the following locations set new MONTHLY records for the
highest temperature recorded during the month of December.
CARTWRIGHT AREA (Cartwright A)
New record of 14.1
Old record of 13.7 set on Dec 19, 2023
Records have been kept in this area since
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A)
New record of 12.8
Old record of 12.2 set on Dec 19, 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1941
BONAVISTA AREA (Bonavista)
New record of 14.5
Old record of 14.4 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1956
BURGEO AREA (Burgeo Nl)
New record of 10.6
Old record of 10.1 set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
CHANNEL - PORT AUX BASQUES AREA (Port Aux Basques)
New record of 9.8
Old record of 9.3 set in 1993
Records in this area have been kept since 1898
DANIEL'S HARBOUR AREA (Daniel's Harbour)
New record of 18.1
Old record of 15.6 set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1946
DEER LAKE AREA (Deer Lake A)
New record of 14.7
Old record of 14.3 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1933
GANDER AREA (Gander Intl A)
Tied record of 14.7 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1937
LA SCIE AREA (La Scie)
New record of 12.9
Old record of 12.5 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence)
New record of 13.1
Old record of 10.9 set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
TERRA NOVA (Terra Nova Nat Park CS)
New record of 15.2
Old record of 14.0 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
TWILLINGATE AREA (Twillingate (AUT))
New record of 13.9
Old record of 13.3 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1950
WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill)
New record of 15.0
Old record of 13.4 set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1970
ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence)
New record of 13.1
Old record of 12.7 set on Dec 7, 2008
Records have been kept in this area since
WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill)
Tied record of 15.0
Old record of 15.0 set on Dec 10, 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1941