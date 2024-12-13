News Weather

Numerous records for warmth set Thursday across the Province

Posted: December 13, 2024 4:07 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander released public information statements earlier today highlighting the records set across the Province on Thursday, December 12, 2024. I’ve copied and pasted those statements below. 

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on 
December 12, 2024 (temperature values given in degrees Celsius): 

CHURCHILL FALLS AREA (Churchill Falls) 
New record of 9.0 
Old record of 5.7 set in 1991 
Records in this area have been kept since 1968 

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A) 
New record of 12.8 
Old record of 10.0 set in 1950 
Records in this area have been kept since 1941 

NAIN AREA (Nain A) 
New record of 5.3 
Old record of 3.5 set in 1989 
Records in this area have been kept since 1984 

WABUSH LAKE AREA (Wabush A) 
New record of 2.5 
Old record of 2.2 set in 1969 
Records in this area have been kept since 1960 

Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a 
selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were 
active during the period of record. 

In addition, the following locations set new MONTHLY records for the 
highest temperature recorded during the month of December. 

CARTWRIGHT AREA (Cartwright A) 
New record of 14.1 
Old record of 13.7 set on Dec 19, 2023 
Records have been kept in this area since 

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A) 
New record of 12.8 
Old record of 12.2 set on Dec 19, 2023 
Records in this area have been kept since 1941

BONAVISTA AREA (Bonavista) 
New record of 14.5 
Old record of 14.4 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1956 

BURGEO AREA (Burgeo Nl) 
New record of 10.6 
Old record of 10.1 set in 2021 
Records in this area have been kept since 1939 

CHANNEL - PORT AUX BASQUES AREA (Port Aux Basques) 
New record of 9.8 
Old record of 9.3 set in 1993 
Records in this area have been kept since 1898 

DANIEL'S HARBOUR AREA (Daniel's Harbour) 
New record of 18.1 
Old record of 15.6 set in 1957 
Records in this area have been kept since 1946 

DEER LAKE AREA (Deer Lake A) 
New record of 14.7 
Old record of 14.3 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1933 

GANDER AREA (Gander Intl A) 
Tied record of 14.7 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1937 

LA SCIE AREA (La Scie) 
New record of 12.9 
Old record of 12.5 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1977 

ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence) 
New record of 13.1 
Old record of 10.9 set in 2021 
Records in this area have been kept since 1966 

TERRA NOVA (Terra Nova Nat Park CS) 
New record of 15.2 
Old record of 14.0 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1962 

TWILLINGATE AREA (Twillingate (AUT)) 
New record of 13.9 
Old record of 13.3 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1950 

WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill) 
New record of 15.0 
Old record of 13.4 set in 2008 
Records in this area have been kept since 1970 

Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a 
selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were 
active during the period of record. 

In addition, the following locations set or tied new MONTHLY records 
for the highest temperature recorded during the month of December. 

ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence) 
New record of 13.1 
Old record of 12.7 set on Dec 7, 2008 
Records have been kept in this area since 

WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill) 
Tied record of 15.0 
Old record of 15.0 set on Dec 10, 2017 
Records in this area have been kept since 1941
