Numerous records for warmth set Thursday across the Province

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander released public information statements earlier today highlighting the records set across the Province on Thursday, December 12, 2024. I’ve copied and pasted those statements below.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on

December 12, 2024 (temperature values given in degrees Celsius):



CHURCHILL FALLS AREA (Churchill Falls)

New record of 9.0

Old record of 5.7 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1968



HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A)

New record of 12.8

Old record of 10.0 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1941



NAIN AREA (Nain A)

New record of 5.3

Old record of 3.5 set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1984



WABUSH LAKE AREA (Wabush A)

New record of 2.5

Old record of 2.2 set in 1969

Records in this area have been kept since 1960



Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a

selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were

active during the period of record.



In addition, the following locations set new MONTHLY records for the

highest temperature recorded during the month of December.



CARTWRIGHT AREA (Cartwright A)

New record of 14.1

Old record of 13.7 set on Dec 19, 2023

Records have been kept in this area since



HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY AREA (Goose Bay A)

New record of 12.8

Old record of 12.2 set on Dec 19, 2023

Records in this area have been kept since 1941



BONAVISTA AREA (Bonavista)

New record of 14.5

Old record of 14.4 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1956



BURGEO AREA (Burgeo Nl)

New record of 10.6

Old record of 10.1 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1939



CHANNEL - PORT AUX BASQUES AREA (Port Aux Basques)

New record of 9.8

Old record of 9.3 set in 1993

Records in this area have been kept since 1898



DANIEL'S HARBOUR AREA (Daniel's Harbour)

New record of 18.1

Old record of 15.6 set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1946



DEER LAKE AREA (Deer Lake A)

New record of 14.7

Old record of 14.3 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1933



GANDER AREA (Gander Intl A)

Tied record of 14.7 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1937



LA SCIE AREA (La Scie)

New record of 12.9

Old record of 12.5 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1977



ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence)

New record of 13.1

Old record of 10.9 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1966



TERRA NOVA (Terra Nova Nat Park CS)

New record of 15.2

Old record of 14.0 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1962



TWILLINGATE AREA (Twillingate (AUT))

New record of 13.9

Old record of 13.3 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1950



WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill)

New record of 15.0

Old record of 13.4 set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1970



In addition, the following locations set or tied new MONTHLY records

for the highest temperature recorded during the month of December.



ST. LAWRENCE AREA (St Lawrence)

New record of 13.1

Old record of 12.7 set on Dec 7, 2008

Records have been kept in this area since



WINTERLAND AREA (Winterland Branch Hill)

Tied record of 15.0

Old record of 15.0 set on Dec 10, 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1941

