Western Newfoundlnad under Snow Squall Watch from Friday evening to Saturday evening

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Snow Squall Watch from Friday evening through Saturday evening for the following areas:
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity
- Bay St. George
- Corner Brook and vicinity
- Gros Morne
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.
Persistent snow squalls are expected to develop later today and continue into Saturday afternoon or evening. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.
Total snowfall will be 5 to 10 cm in snow squalls, with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall amounts will also be higher than that in the higher terrain. Especially the west-facing slopes.
Maximum wind gusts between 50 to 70 km/h will make for reduced visibility when combined with falling snow and/or blowing snow from the snow squalls.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.