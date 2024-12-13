Snow squalls over western Newfoundland highlight weekend forecast

An area of high pressure over New England and southern Quebec will do its best to keep the weather quiet across the Province this weekend. And from my chair, it will do a pretty good job for *most* areas. The exception will be for much of Newfoundland’s West Coast, where sea effect snow bands will drive widespread flurries and some rather intense snow squalls. These will begin Fridy afternoon and continue through Saturday. The atmospheric conditions will shift a bit and shut this activity down by Sunday.
Looking into the medium to long-range forecast, there’s not much happening across the Province until the middle part of next week. Currently, an area of low pressure looks to track through Labrador West. If this is the case, we will see some snow over parts of the Big Land and another bout of mild temps and rain on the Island between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Newfoundland’s Forecast
Friday Night
Areas of flurries and snow squalls on the West Coast. Risk of flurries on the Burin Peninslua. Partly cloudy to mostly clear elsewhere. Lows of -2 to -5. West winds 20 gusting 50 km/h.
Saturday
Areas of flurries and snow squalls along and near the West Coast. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with scattered flurries. The Burin Peninsula will see some snow squalls later in the afternoon or early evening. Highs of -2 to 0. West winds 30 gusting 50.
Sunday
Partly cloudy with scattered flurries along and near the West Coast. Highs of -2 to -4.
Monday
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 0.
Tuesday
Sun and cloud. Warmer, with highs of 2 to 6.
Wednesday
A chance of rain in the morning for the West Coast / Northern Peninsula, and the afternoon and evening to the east. Highs of 6 to 8, with temperatures falling along and near the West Coast and Northern Peninsula in the afternoon.
Labrador’s Forecast
Friday Night
A few flurries around Upper Lake Melville and in the west. Lows of -6 to -8, except -13 in Labrador West. Westerly winds of 40 gusting to 70 km/h.
Saturday
A few flurries in the west, otherwise expect a mix of sun and could. Highs of -3 to -7, coldest in the west. West winds 30 gusting 60 km/h.
Sunday
Sun and cloud. Highs of -5 to -7.
Monday
Sun and cloud with scattered flurries along the coast. Highs of -4.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy with a chance of snow late in the day in the west. Highs of 0 to -3.
Wednesday
Chance of flurries or showers in the east and southeast. Highs of 3 in the east and -4 in the west. Temperatures may fall during the day in the west.