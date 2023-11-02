The weather improves Friday behind our departing low

The area of low pressure that brought the rain and snow to the Island between late Wednesday and Thursday is departing. Behind the weather will improve. However, it will be a cold night for much of the Province. Lows will be below freezing for most areas, with wind chills into the minus teens at times.
Friday will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day across much of Labrador and Newfoundland. However, there will be some scattered showers on the Island and numerous flurries in Labrador West. Highs reach the single digits above freezing on the Island and generally a couple of ticks above or below in Labrador.
The weekend will start with rain moving across the Island Saturday from west to east. It will arrive in the east after sunset Saturday and the showers will linger into Sunday. Sunday will see scattered showers or flurries on the West Coast. Labrador will see a generally quiet weekend, with a few flurries in the west and showers in the east.