Terry Fox run set for this weekend in St. John’s

The 2023 Terry Fox run in St. John’s is just days away. Participants and supporters are busy raising money for cancer research and preparing to run, walk, cycle, wheel, and skate to keep Terry’s dream alive. The 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run is slated for this Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Quidi Vidi Lake – next to the boathouse. More than four decades after Terry dipped his prosthetic leg in the Atlantic Ocean in St. John’s, he continues to inspire Canadians with his Marathon of Hope. Terry’s mission continues with hundreds of Terry Fox runs, thousands of school runs, and millions of supporters across Canada and in more than 20 countries around the world.