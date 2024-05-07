Brian Lush’s body found in rig in this province; OPP confirms remains missed during search

Disturbing new details into the search and death of the long-haul trucker who was reported missing last week.

After being reported missing by his family, Brian Lush was the subject of a week-long search by the Ontario police force. Today, the OPP confirmed to NTV News that the 51-year-old man’s body was found in the truck’s trailer in Port aux Basques.

It’s uncertain how investigators missed lush’s remains inside the truck given the rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen was in Ontario. The Stephenville man’s truck had been left at the Petro Pass gas station where he was last seen on April 24, his keys and cell phone still inside.

Police have confirmed no foul play is suspected.

The OPP told NTV News it is “reviewing the processes in the search” and those details will be shared with Lush’s family.

The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador also released a statement:

“On Monday, May 6, 2024, human remains were found by the RCMP inside a tractor trailer unit that had been driven from Ontario to Port aux Basques, N.L. The remains were that of a person who was reported missing in Ontario. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing with initial evidence to support foul play is not suspected.”