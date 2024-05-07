ATV operator arrested by Sheshatshiu RCMP for impaired operation

A man in his 40s operating a side by side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was arrested for impaired operation by Sheshatshiu RCMP on May 5. Following a report of a suspected impaired driver received on Sunday evening, police located the described ATV in North West River. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested and transported to the detachment for breath testing. The man provided a breath sample that was three times the legal limit and refused to provide the required second sample.

The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation and refusing to comply with a breath demand.