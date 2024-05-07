Student Aid Applications Now Being Accepted for 2024-25 Academic Year

Applications are now being accepted for post-secondary students seeking student financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year.

The provincial and federal governments work together to provide student financial assistance to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. Both loans and grants are available to help students access and pay for post-secondary education. With one application, StudentAidNL will assess students for both federal and provincial financial assistance.

Further information and online application can be found on the Department of Education’s website at www.gov.nl.ca/education/studentaid/.

Students can email [email protected], call 709-729-5849 or toll-free 1-888-657-0800, or visit the Student Aid office located in Coughlan College, Memorial University St. John’s Campus, to have their student aid questions addressed.