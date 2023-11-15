Temporary shutdown at Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Mill

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Limited announced that it will temporarily shut down all its operations for a period of seven days, beginning November 20.

The company cites the difficult business environment in the newsprint sector as the reason for the shutdown. Production is expected to resume on November 27.

Approximately 300 employees will be impacted by this interruption.

More shutdowns are possible in the coming weeks.

An annual inspection and repair work required on the Mill’s main boiler will be conducted during this shutdown.