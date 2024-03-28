Temporary closure of emergency services at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton will be temporarily closed until 4:00 p.m. today, March 28, due to human resource challenges.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.