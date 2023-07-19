Justice News

Teenagers charged with assault, sexual assault after altercation at field party in Torbay

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 19, 2023 at 11:45 am

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm, and an 18-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and more, in connection to an altercation at a field party in Torbay in late May. 

On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:18 a.m., the RNC received a report that an altercation had just occurred at a field party in the area of the Torbay Bypass Road. A 17-year-old boy received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 

An 18-year-old male has been charged with:

  • Forcible Confinement
  •  Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Mischief with Property Damage

A 17-year-old male has been charged with:

  • Forcible Confinement
  • Sexual Assault
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Mischief with Property Damage

A 17-year-old male has been charged with:

  •  Forcible Confinement
  • Sexual Assault
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  •  Mischief with Property Damage

All accused individuals have been released to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.

