Teenagers charged with assault, sexual assault after altercation at field party in Torbay

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm, and an 18-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and more, in connection to an altercation at a field party in Torbay in late May.
On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:18 a.m., the RNC received a report that an altercation had just occurred at a field party in the area of the Torbay Bypass Road. A 17-year-old boy received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
All accused individuals have been released to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.