Teenagers charged with assault, sexual assault after altercation at field party in Torbay

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm, and an 18-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and more, in connection to an altercation at a field party in Torbay in late May.

On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:18 a.m., the RNC received a report that an altercation had just occurred at a field party in the area of the Torbay Bypass Road. A 17-year-old boy received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old male has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief with Property Damage

A 17-year-old male has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief with Property Damage

A 17-year-old male has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief with Property Damage

All accused individuals have been released to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.