Swinging Belles & Bekah Simms receive JUNO nomination

A popular music group in St. John’s has made the cut as nominee for the 2024 JUNO music Awards. The Swinging Belles are celebrated for Children’s Album of the year for Welcome To The Flea Circus. The Swinging Belles, a previous JUNO award-winning band from St. John’s, NL, describe themselves as ‘intent on getting both kids and adults to kick up their heels and have a swinging good time with the whole family!’ The trio is made up of Erin Power – Vocals, mandolin, ukulele

Laura Winter – Vocals, banjo, ukulele

Duane Andrews – Guitar, bass, percussion,

DJ ILoveMyCat – Producer. Here are the nominees..

Children’s album of the year

Big Words, ABC Singsong

Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1, Ginalina

Love-a-By, Splash’N Boots

Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick to Your Vision For Young Athletes, Young Maestro

Also on the list of talent from this province is classical composer Bekah Simms in the category of Classical Album Of The Year: Large Ensemble, for her composition: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble.

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)