Swinging Belles & Bekah Simms receive JUNO nomination

A popular music group in St. John’s has made the cut as nominee for the 2024 JUNO music Awards. The Swinging Belles are celebrated for Children’s Album of the year for Welcome To The Flea Circus. The Swinging Belles, a previous JUNO award-winning band from St. John’s, NL, describe themselves as ‘intent on getting both kids and adults to kick up their heels and have a swinging good time with the whole family!’ The trio is made up of Erin Power – Vocals, mandolin, ukulele
Laura Winter – Vocals, banjo, ukulele
Duane Andrews – Guitar, bass, percussion,
DJ ILoveMyCat – Producer. Here are the nominees..
Children’s album of the year
- Big Words, ABC Singsong
- Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1, Ginalina
- Love-a-By, Splash’N Boots
- Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles
- Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick to Your Vision For Young Athletes, Young Maestro
Also on the list of talent from this province is classical composer Bekah Simms in the category of Classical Album Of The Year: Large Ensemble, for her composition: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble.
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
- Bekah Simms: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal
- Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe
- Sibelius 3 & 4, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
- Mahler: Symphony No. 5,Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Rafael Payare
- Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead, the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin