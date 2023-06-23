Suspects assault man and set fire to front porch in Dover

Glovertown RCMP is investigating an assault and a fire that occurred in Dover during the early morning hours today at a residence on Fault Drive.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., two men attended the residence, assaulted a man who answered the door and set fire to the front porch. The victim was taken to James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Other occupants of the home were uninjured.

The two suspects departed the scene in a red or burgundy pickup truck at a high rate of speed. Initial reports confirm that at least one of the suspects was wearing a mask to disguise their identity. He was described as being tall, slender and was wearing dark colored clothing and a white face mask. The other individual is described as being shorter and of a heavier build.

Firefighters were called, but the small fire was extinguished by the home owners prior to their arrival.

This incident is not believed to a random act and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.