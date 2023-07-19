Student activists call for increased funding to Memorial University

- Home
Funding from the provincial government means that students at Memorial University will have to pay one less fee for the upcoming school year. But as NTV’s Beth Penney tells us, students want more action.
Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for a long-term infrastructure plan to address what they’re calling a significant need across the province. NTV’s David Salter has more in this report.
Warm temperatures across the island have been well above normal.
A heat warning is in place for most parts of the island. Some safety concerns follow the heat wave. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
The federal government made a major infrastructure announcement in Argentia today to improve movement of cargo at the port.
Ottawa is spending $38 million dollars to expand the dockside, add hundreds of metres of new berthing space, as well as a roll-on, roll-off ramp. The MP for the area Ken McDonald, spoke to NTV News about the investment today.